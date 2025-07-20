Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after buying an additional 507,234 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,668,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,212,000 after purchasing an additional 357,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after purchasing an additional 320,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,930. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

