Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SouthState by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,531,000 after buying an additional 93,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SouthState by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,598,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SouthState by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,856,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SouthState by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,487,000 after buying an additional 121,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SouthState by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,982,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price objective on SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

