Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

