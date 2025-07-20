Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $389,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 2,846,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after buying an additional 2,064,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

