Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 198,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAAP. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.70 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Corporacion America Airports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

