Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 6,017 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,510,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,845,000 after purchasing an additional 544,198 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,830,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,000,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.