Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

