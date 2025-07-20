Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 240.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $114.39 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.