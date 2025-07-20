Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $406,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Performance

ASR opened at $311.09 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 25.70%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $24.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s dividend payout ratio is 87.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

