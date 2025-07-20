Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $155.68. The company has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

