First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 118.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,113 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $46,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,615,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.