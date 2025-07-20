First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $43,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.79. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $1,711,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 584,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,176,204.16. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.