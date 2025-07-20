Financial Analysis: Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) & Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Mplx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes $24.76 billion 0.13 $438.05 million $0.36 7.86 Mplx $11.93 billion 4.34 $4.32 billion $4.33 11.72

Dividends

Mplx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultrapar Participacoes. Ultrapar Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mplx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Mplx pays an annual dividend of $3.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mplx pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mplx has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Mplx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Mplx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes 1.65% 14.29% 5.70% Mplx 36.34% 32.08% 11.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mplx has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ultrapar Participacoes and Mplx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes 0 1 3 1 3.00 Mplx 1 1 6 0 2.63

Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Mplx has a consensus target price of $55.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Ultrapar Participacoes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ultrapar Participacoes is more favorable than Mplx.

Summary

Mplx beats Ultrapar Participacoes on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. It also exports its products and services to customers in Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water. The Natural Gas and NGL Services segment gathers, processes, and transports natural gas, and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company was founded on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.