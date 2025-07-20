Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $38,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,219,000 after acquiring an additional 285,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,836,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 798,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,763,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 287,342 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.