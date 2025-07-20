Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 578.8% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.03 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

