FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $55.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

