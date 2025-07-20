FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $127.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

