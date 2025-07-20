FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IJJ opened at $126.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

