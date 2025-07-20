FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.88 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.