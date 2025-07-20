FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.55.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BA stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $233.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

