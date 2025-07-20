FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $127.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -229.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $128.28.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.