FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $263.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.