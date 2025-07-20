FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $471,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 43,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 71.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

