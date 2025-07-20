FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.38.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

