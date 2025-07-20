Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERFSF. HSBC cut Eurofins Scient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eurofins Scient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

ERFSF stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Eurofins Scient has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

