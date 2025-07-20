Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) versus Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Head to Head Comparison

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Essent Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Essent Group and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 57.29% 12.98% 10.28% Safety Insurance Group 6.29% 7.99% 2.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

93.0% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Essent Group and Safety Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $1.24 billion 4.54 $729.40 million $6.83 8.15 Safety Insurance Group $1.12 billion 0.97 $70.73 million $4.89 14.93

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group. Essent Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Essent Group pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Essent Group pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safety Insurance Group pays out 73.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essent Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Essent Group and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Essent Group presently has a consensus price target of $63.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Essent Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Essent Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Summary

Essent Group beats Safety Insurance Group on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services. It serves the originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner’s insurance policies; and commercial umbrella, which offers an excess liability product to clients, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.