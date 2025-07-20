Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 17th

GameSquare, PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden, Sphere Entertainment, NIP Group, and DouYu International are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses revolve around competitive video gaming—including game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to a fast-growing entertainment sector driven by rising viewership, sponsorship deals and digital media revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of NASDAQ GAME traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 62,526,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,108. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76. GameSquare has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.61. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.56. 101,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,934. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.61. 63,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.42. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 177,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.66.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 74,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 13,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.70. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

