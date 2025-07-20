EscoinToken Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. EscoinToken has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $477.31 thousand worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,848,758 tokens. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EscoinToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscoinToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscoinToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EscoinToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

