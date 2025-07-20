Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

