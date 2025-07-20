Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,076 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $49,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after buying an additional 1,495,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after buying an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $909,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ENB stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.21%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

