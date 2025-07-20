Elliot Noss Sells 500 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $11,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 443,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,070.96. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $16,002.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $43,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $10,605.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Elliot Noss sold 2,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $52,025.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Elliot Noss sold 2,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $53,326.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $65,408.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $1,769.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $11,473.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Elliot Noss sold 800 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $12,968.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $8,530.00.

Tucows Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $21.70 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tucows by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tucows by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

