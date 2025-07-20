Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $135.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

