Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 36 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $448.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.95 and its 200 day moving average is $403.34.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

