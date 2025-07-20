e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $190.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $165,512.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,474,483.32. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,303 shares in the company, valued at $18,618,015.83. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

