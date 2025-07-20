Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

IMCB stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

