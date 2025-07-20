Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $766,000 Investment in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,265,535.44. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 605,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,161,614.92. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,938 shares of company stock worth $4,690,731. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

