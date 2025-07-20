Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 215.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,126,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,306 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP raised its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,439,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after purchasing an additional 390,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 176,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,468 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

