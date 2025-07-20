Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $736,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $402,000. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.0% during the first quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 153.0% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAR opened at $39.17 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $428.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

