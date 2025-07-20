Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

