Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $583,000 Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,492,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,972 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $78,711,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,222,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,050,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGAL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

