Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

