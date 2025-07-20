Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 1,260.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,749.77. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $602,933. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

