Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,585 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,617,442.75. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,883. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.