DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIN
Institutional Trading of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.18. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.44.
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.19 million. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 6.69%. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DINE BRANDS GLOBAL will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.
About DINE BRANDS GLOBAL
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DINE BRANDS GLOBAL
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.