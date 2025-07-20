DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get DINE BRANDS GLOBAL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIN

Institutional Trading of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 172,013 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.18. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.19 million. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 6.69%. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DINE BRANDS GLOBAL will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

(Get Free Report

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.