Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 221.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,661 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

DFGX stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

