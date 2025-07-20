Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $61.25. Approximately 7,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 204,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diginex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07.

Diginex shares are scheduled to split on Friday, August 1st. The 8-1 split was announced on Monday, July 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

