Diamcor Mining (DMIFF) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamcor Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Diamcor Mining $830,000.00 -$4.81 million -0.93
Diamcor Mining Competitors $10.67 billion $465.58 million -2.77

Diamcor Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diamcor Mining. Diamcor Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Diamcor Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Diamcor Mining N/A N/A -39.40%
Diamcor Mining Competitors -976.52% -12.62% -5.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diamcor Mining has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamcor Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamcor Mining peers beat Diamcor Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

