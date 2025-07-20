Diamcor Mining (DMIFF) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Diamcor Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamcor Mining
|$830,000.00
|-$4.81 million
|-0.93
|Diamcor Mining Competitors
|$10.67 billion
|$465.58 million
|-2.77
Diamcor Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diamcor Mining. Diamcor Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Diamcor Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamcor Mining
|N/A
|N/A
|-39.40%
|Diamcor Mining Competitors
|-976.52%
|-12.62%
|-5.24%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Diamcor Mining has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamcor Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Diamcor Mining peers beat Diamcor Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.
