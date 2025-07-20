Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 2,800 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $190,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 304,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,714,129.06. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $189,672.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $161,376.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $177,828.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $169,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $695,038.38.

Block Price Performance

XYZ stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.88. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XYZ. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

