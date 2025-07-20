Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.66. Denso shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 2,735 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Denso to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Denso Trading Down 0.9%
Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Denso had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,829.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Denso
DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
