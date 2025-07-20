Denali Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 1,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RPC by 265.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RPC by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RES stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.85.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $5.00 target price on RPC and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

